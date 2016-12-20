2016 the year in sports and recreation at the CRCA

2016 was a year of growth for the Chestermere’s Chestermere Regional Community Association (CRCA) as they continued to expand the programing of the recreation centre.

There have also been challenges to overcome. The hardest of which has been providing high quality programs and services to the community on a limited budget.

“We’re on an extremely tight budget,” said CRCA General Manager Jody Nouwen.

Nouwen said one of the main focuses of her job this past year has been ensuring the quality of programs offered while staying on budget.

Even with the budgetary concerns, Nouwen said there were some great new programs started by the CRCA with their partners in the community.

The highlight of the new programing is the partnership with Best Western Plus Hotel to offer swimming programs at the hotel’s pool.

“Swimming lessons and aquasize is something we’ve never been able to offer in our community,” said Nouwen.

“Because of our partnership with the Best Western we’re really able to bring something that…there is a need for in the community,” she said.

Other high points that stand out to Nouwen from 2016 include several successful grant applications and the city’s decision to support the CRCA with the purchase of a new ice resurfacing machine.

“The city has been very generous, the Government of Alberta as well,” she said.

The grants have allowed the CRCA to purchase a new lawn mower and some gymnastics equipment.

Nouwen said that they should take delivery of the new ice resurfacer, an Electric Ice Bear Olympia Ice resurfacer, in the next few weeks.

The staff at the recreation centre are looking forward to starting the new year with the new machine.

“We’re super excited about [it],” said Nouwen.

As an electric resurfacer, the new machine will help the CRCA in its goals to be cleaner and greener moving forwards.

As 2016 comes to a close, Nouwen is looking to the future of the CRCA.

“We want to continue, right now, to be self-sustaining,” she said.

The CRCA has succeeded in this in the past couple of years and it is something that Nouwen is looking to sustain in the future growth of the centre.

To accomplish this the CRCA is looking to continually add new programming options to the community.

They are also looking to increase the usage of the ice rinks in the spring as a way to grow their revenues.

Nouwen said that she is also working through the regulatory and approvals processes so that they can complete several projects that will improve both the safety and efficiency of the facility.

Some of these projects include a drainage and parking lot improvement project.

“I think residents will be happy to hear about that,” laughed Nouwen.

They are also hoping to replace the lighting in the facility with LED lighting to improve energy efficiency and bring their electrical costs down.

Other future projects and additions that they are exploring include the feasibility of bringing it a dance studio, a sport specific training area and possibly a new family lounge area.

Nouwen stressed that they will only be proceeding with projects after getting approvals form the land owners and the city.

Lastly Nouwen said that they plan to continue to foster partnerships in the community.

These partnerships led to great special events in 2016 including the Christmas and Halloween parties.

“That’s just something we want to continue to expand on…over the next couple of years,” she said.