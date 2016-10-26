3rd Annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” A Huge Success!

St. Gabriel The Archangel Students came out in full force to support the third annual “Volley For A Cure Cup” on October 21st. Over 150 players (18 teams) registered for this fun Friday tournament in support of breast cancer, making this the highest participation to date in this volleyball tournament. There were even 2 Alumni teams of previous graduates who came back to join in and play some volleyball and two teacher teams. Each team made a minimum donation of $2.00 per player to participate. Of course, many students were very generous in their donations, in turn raising $300 and counting from this event. The games were intense, the crowd was alive and the players were exceptional. A junior high and senior high division was created within the competition. The junior high final was between the teams “Block Nation” and “Spider Pigs.” Block Nation’s power could not be overcome, which led them to the win. Congratulations to Zoe, Madisen, Isabella, Kadence, Logan, Ben, Daniel, Mackenzie and Avery on claiming the 2016 cup.

The high school final saw a matchup of “Tic Kittens” against a powerful lineup of the ” Hard 12’s”. After a close game, The Hard 12’s claimed the cup with their powerful serves and hits. Congratulations to Dylan, Jarrett, Luc, Emmanuel, Harrison, Tommy, Andrei, Kyle, and Lauren!!!!! In addition, congratulations to the two spirit team winners: “Pink Beauty’s” and “I’d Hit That.” A very special thank you to all volunteers and supporters of this great event. Until next year!