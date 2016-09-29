A dozen new trees make up birth forest at bike park

About 12 families came out to plant their trees the Birth Forest Sept. 21.

“It’s a great way to become a part of the city and leave a legacy as well,” said Deputy Mayor Gail Smith at the event.

The birth forest is organized annually in Chestermere by the Streetscapes Committee and recognizes children born to families living in Chestermere.

Janelle and Loren Sandboe purchased a tree for their six-month-old daughter Aurora.

“We get to watch it grow up with her,” said Janelle.

She said that being able to make the parks more beautiful in the name of your child is really nice.

Janelle hopes her daughter as she grows will think it’s cool to see the pictures of both the tree and her growth.

“And also hopefully teach her that it matters to be a part of the community,” she said.

Birth Forests have been planted in Chestermere every year since 2005.

The committee decided to plant this year’s birth forest on National Tree Day.

There are birth forests in several locations throughout Chestermere.

“They’ll come out every year…take a picture of the little kid beside the tree every year and see how much they’ve grown along with the tree,” said Smith.