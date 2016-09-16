Amazing race comes back to Chestermere

Rotary is again bringing the thrills of the Amazing Race reality TV show to Chestermere.

Up to 24 teams of four will compete to decipher clues and complete challenges while racing through the city Sept. 17.

“It’s meant to be a lot of fun,” said Jason McKee Chair of the Chestermere Rotary Public Relations Committee.

“It’s a really good way for people to get to know the facilities, the parks and the business that are here,” he said.

The first 24 teams to raise the donation minimum of $250 will be registered to compete in the race. Any teams that miss the registration deadline will be offered full refunds said McKee

The race starts at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17 under the gazebo at John Peake park. After a group photo is taken each team will be given their first challenge card.

“When they ring the bell, then everyone can open their first challenge envelope,” said McKee.

Each team will have a different first challenge and will then progress through the race course.

“So we won’t get congestion at any given challenge site,” he said.

Once a team has completed all of the challenges, teams race to the finish line to get their time.

“Like the television show…there will be penalties and bonuses to be calculated onto every team’s time,” said McKee.

The fastest time after the penalties and bonuses are factored in wins the race.

While the organizers calculate the times, No Frills will be hosting a barbecue for the teams.

The first place team wins $1000, second place gets $500 and third gets $250.

There will also be prizes for the top three highest fundraising teams as wells as swag bags for all contestants.

“There’s something for everybody,” said McKee.

The Amazing Race Chestermere is the Rotary club’s main fundraiser for the year. About 70 per cent of the funds raised will be invested back into the community.

In the past, the Rotary club has used these funds to create the life jacket loaner station and the Chestermere bike park.

The remaining 30 per cent of funds go to support the international Rotary club.

Teams interested in competing in the Amazing Race Chestermere have until noon on Sept. 16 to register online at www.crowdrise.com/rotaryamazingrace.