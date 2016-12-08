Amendment proposed to increase ATV Safety

Minister of Transportation Brian Mason introduced amendments to the Traffic Safety act to improve off highway vehicle safety (OHV) during the sitting of the legislature Nov. 28.

The proposed changes would make the wearing of a helmet mandatory by recreational users of OHVs on public land.

This amendment comes after consultations started by the government in Sept. 2016.

Over 2,200 Albertans were consulted with 65 per cent responded that helmets should be mandatory when using an OHV.

“For years, Albertans have been asking their government to take action to reduce the unnecessary injuries and deaths caused by head injuries on OHVs. If passed, the proposed amendments to the Traffic Safety Act would help prevent injuries and keep families safe and whole,” said Mason in a press release.

Common examples of OHVs include dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobiles.

Under the proposed legislation users on private and Indigenous land as well as farm and ranch workers would be exempt