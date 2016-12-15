The Chestermere Recreation Centre has been called the heart of our community so it only made sense for it to be the location of the first Scotiabank and CMHA “Build It and They Will Eat” structure challenge in support of the Chestermere Regional Food Bank.

Every season the Chestermere Scotiabank provides CMHA (Chestermere Minor Hockey Association) with a donation to their shorthanded fund. The shorthanded fund is there for families that may be experiencing financial difficulties and require assistance with their child’s hockey fees for the season. When CMHA was asked to pay it forward they were all too happy to do so and the “Build It and They Will Eat” Structure Challenge was born.

Teams in CMHA were asked to collect food and cash donations thru out the month of November and on December 1 they gathered in the red arena to build their structures. Teams were given an allotted space and time to build their structure. It was up to each team what their structure looked like but all structures were judged on the following criteria: 1 point per food item; 2 points if the food item was on the wanted item list and 1 point per dollar donation. Teams received an additional 10 points if their structure was hockey or Christmas themed.

Organizers Alana Grant, CMHA Leauge Director and Danielle Endall, CMHA Fundraising Director arranged for “non hockey” judges from the community to come in and judge all structures out of 50 for creativity and effort. Judges Kim Steeves, Lisa Hasenbohler and Jaclyn Height were very impressed with the creativity of all the structures built. The winning team, Novice 2, received prizes that were donated by local businesses: Lakers Pro Shop and Dairy Queen.

The real winner of the night was the Chestermere Regional Food Bank! Board members Kathleen Hill and Mardi Oel (Executive Director) were on hand that night and were overwhelmed with the amount of food donated. They were impressed by all the hard work each team put into their structures. A total of four vehicle loads of food and personal hygiene items were donated that night.

CMHA League Director Alana Grant said she “was pleased by the participation and enthusiasm teams showed towards building their structures.” Grant stated that “CMHA is proud to host this event and thanks all players, coaches and families for their participation.” Grant would love to see this become an annual event for CMHA.

Perhaps you are inspired to pay it forward as well. If so visit www.chestermerefoodbank.ca to see how you can make a donation.