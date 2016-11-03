Chamber of Commerce Supporting Food Bank Christmas Hampers

While most of Chestermere’s residents are coming down from the frights of Halloween and slowly accepting that it will soon be winter, the Chestermere Regional Food Bank is already planning for Christmas.

“With Christmas coming up now we’re gearing into our Christmas Hamper program,” said Food Bank Executive Director Mardi Oel.

They are getting a boost from the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce with a donation of $1500 Oct. 25.

“It’s a wonderful thing,” she said of the donation.

The money was raised at the Chestermere Chamber of Commerce 3rd annual golf tournament June 23.

The tournament was a little smaller this year than in the past.

“This year there were 49 registrants, which is slightly down from last year,” said Chamber of Commerce Executive Assistant Darlene Tuck.

She said that they waited until now to make the donation to the food bank was so the chamber could collect all the donations and pay vendors from the tournament.

The food bank was chosen as the sole charity for the tournament.

“The Chamber chose the food bank because those who use the food bank, support our local businesses,” said Tuck.

“It’s a good cause,” said chamber member Frank Lavallee from Century Carpet One.

“Everybody needs to eat so it’s one of the better ones to go for,” he said.

The Chamber’s donation will pay for approximately half of the estimated 50 to 60 Christmas hampers the food bank will be distributing this year.

“All the businesses in Chestermere are so good to us,” said Oel, “we love the chamber.”

Last year each Christmas hamper cost about $60.

Clients of the food bank are entitled to six food hampers every year plus the Christmas hamper.

“Christmas is different because you want cranberry jelly and turkeys and Christmas stuff,” said Oel.

The Turkey is the most unique offering in the Christmas hampers.

“We never give meat out,” said Oel.

She said that since North Americans go so Christmas crazy its nice for the food bank to be able to help make the holiday special. With Christmas dinner taken care of families can budget a little bit more for gifts and other holiday traditions.

“You want to save your money for your kids toys and all that stuff,” said Oel.

The food bank will officially start advertising and collecting donations for the Christmas hampers.

Volunteers will start to put the hampers together and go shopping for any items that haven’t been donated in mid-December.

The hampers are distributed by food bank volunteers on Dec. 20 and 21.

Demand at the food bank continues to grow. 39 hampers were distributed in August and 34 in September, an increase of 17 hampers and 9 hampers respectively from 2015’s numbers.

“[There’s] no signs of slowing down,” she said.

To date the food bank has given out 47 more hampers this year than last year.