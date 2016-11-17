Chamber of Commerce taking over Lemonade Day

Chestermere’s Chamber of commerce has taken over planning and running Chestermere’s Lemonade Day.

“The Chamber of Commerce is all about business and Lemonade Day is training the future business leaders of our community. The Chamber feels this is a perfect fit,” said chamber Executive Assistant Darlene Tuck.

The first ever Lemonade Day was organized this past spring by the city. Economic Development Officer for the City of Chestermere David Petrovich believes the event is in good hands with the chamber.

“We are very proud to hand Lemonade Day over to the Chamber of Commerce,” said Petrovich in a press release, “the Chamber was an advocate for this initiative last year and we know that this event will be in excellent hands for years to come.”

Through the mentorship of the Chamber of Commerce member businesses, youth participating in Lemonade Day learn about becoming entrepreneurs.

“We hope the kids have fun but also teach them what it’s like to start and run a successful business,” said Tuck.

She said that Lemonade Day is a great way for local businesses to give back to the community.

The 2017 Lemonade Day is scheduled for June. Applications will open in the spring.

The chamber is looking for volunteer mentors and businesses to sponsor next year’s event.

Anyone interested in joining the organizing committee or serving as a youth mentor can contact the Chamber at info@chestermerechamber.com.