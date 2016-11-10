Chestermere Chiefs Pee Wee team wraps up season

It’s amazing to think it’s only been 3.5 months since August 2, the day that the Chestermere Chiefs Peewee football team started practice for the 2016 season. Since that time there have been highs and lows, bumps and bruises but most of all incredible growth and development from both the players and coaches. In that short time we assigned positions, installed play-books and came together as a team with the 1st win in over 6 years.

Going back to the first day of practice, the expectations were limited as the Chiefs program had not had a Peewee team since 2010. We did not have the advantage of other clubs in the city like; the Colts, Cowboys or Falcons that could build on previous years. Our Chiefs had to start from scratch using only graduating players from the Atom program and new players to the team. Also the Football Alberta rule does not allow practicing in the month of July which forced the team to get things going in a hurry.

On August 2 we started to assign players to positions with kids like Marcus M ,Brody H and Braiden R to Offensive Guard, Quarterback and Fullback. These players would later become the back bone of our offence. Our play-book was very limited and the only play we practiced was 23 Dive.

By the time of our first game we had installed an offensive system and assigned positions and began to see results by scoring in our 1st game against the Calgary Bulldogs in a 48-14 loss. With that loss there were many small victories like just getting our players lined up on the field and scoring points, something we were unsure was going to happen due to the aggressive opponent we faced. The game was capped off by an 80 yard touchdown run by the Bulldogs that was called back on a penalty. The touchdown did not stand because one of our players failed to quit and chased the ball carrier the entire length of the field never considering the option of quitting resulting in one of the opposing players pushing from behind forcing a penalty on the play. This was foreshadowing of things to come demonstrating our teams determination and desire not to quit regardless of the situation.

In preparation for that first game we learned that we have to focus on coaching defense as well as our offence and started practice the following week with an emphasis on stopping teams as well as scoring. With this renewed approach we started to grow as a team and saw major results on both sides of the ball with our teams first win with a 12-08 over the Calgary Lions by the 4th week of the season. A huge accomplishment by our team helped by our defense that started to see a vast improvement coming together as a unit led by standouts Aidan H, Jagger R, Camden M and Tyler B.

Over the remainder of the season we continued to develop as a football team. We witnessed improvements every game with a limited number of athletes on our team only listing 29 players compared to most teams with a full roster of 45 players. We constantly showed heart and determination and remained very competitive in every game. The season concluded with a very hard fought battle against the Okotoks Eagles in a 18-0 loss in a game that was competitive throughout.

With that loss came disappointment but also new hope for the future of our program and a renewed determination for an improvement for next season. With so many things to build on our team can only get better with our experiences and lessons learned from this past year. Despite our win loss record we can as coaches feel that there were many positives to the season and feel that there are lots of great things to come for the Chestermere Chiefs Football program.

We are always encouraging new players to come out and try the sport. The Chiefs program has a safe contact approach with qualified coaches and offers a no cut policy with no need for previous football experience. We offer one of the most cost effective sports as well as providing equipment for players. So, kids come out and give it a try to see what a fantastic experience Chiefs Football can offer.