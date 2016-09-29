Chestermere Fair Gymkhana results

The 27th Annual Chestermere Fair Gymkhana was held on Saturday, September 10th, 2016 on a perfect day for the Country Fair. A VERY SPECIAL THANK YOU to the members of the Chestermere Agriculture Society (“the Ag Society”) for all their efforts to make the Country Fair so successful again this year. Terry Watkins of the Ag Society made sure Fun Country Riding Club of Strathmore had all the information we needed to host the Gymkhana, and he did an excellent job of preparing the arena. Thank you also to all the volunteers who helped out. The trick riders, the McElhone Twins (Cheyenne and Amanda) and Gracie Piper, entertained at lunch time and amazed the spectators with the wonderful things they can do on top of and everywhere else on a horse.

Results to third placings of the competition are as follows:

BARREL RACING

Leadline: 1st – Paisley Benoche; 2nd – Mason Tanner

Bantam: 1st – Piper Miller; 2nd – Erica Zip; 3rd – Samantha Vargo

Pee Wee: 1st – Cobie Klassen

Junior: 1st – Sadie Matus; 2nd – Dylan Zip; 3rd – Maddison Todd

Senior Novice: 1st – Angela Cambruzzi; 2nd – Kaylee Waldner; 3rd – Shelley Cyre

Open Senior: 1st – Terry Watkins; 2nd – Katrina Janzen; 3rd – Tammy Botsford

POLE BENDING

Leadline: 1st – Paisley Benoche; 2nd – Mason Tanner

Bantam: 1st – Samantha Vargo; 2nd – Erica Zip; 3rd – Piper Miller

Pee Wee: 1st – Cobie Klassen

Junior: 1st – Sadie Matus; 2nd – Dylan Zip; 3rd – Maddison Todd

Senior Novice: 1st – Angela Cambruzzi; 2nd – Megan Miller; 3rd – Shelley Cyre

Open Senior: 1st – Terry Watkins; 2nd – Tammy Botsford; 3rd – Katrina Janzen

STAKE RACING

Leadline: 1st – Paisley Benoche; 2nd – Mason Tanner

Bantam: 1st – Erica Zip; 2nd – Samantha Vargo

Pee Wee: 1st – Cobie Klassen

Junior: 1st – Sadie Matus; 2nd – Dylan Zip

Senior Novice: 1st – Shelley Cyre; 2nd – Kaylee Waldner; 3rd – Mary Ann Potter

Open Senior: 1st – Katrina Janzen; 2nd – Tammy Botsford

FLAG PICKING

Bantam: 1st – Erica Zip; 2nd – Samantha Vargo

Pee Wee: 1st – Cobie Klassen

Junior: 1st – Sadie Matus; 2nd – Dylan Zip; 3rd – Maddison Todd

Senior Novice: 1st – Kaylee Waldner; 2nd – Shelley Cyre; 3rd – Nicole Van Oyen

Open Senior: 1st – Katrina Janzen; 2nd – Tammy Botsford ; 3rd – Terry Watkins

KEYHOLE

Bantam: 1st – Erica Zip; 2nd – Samantha Vargo

Pee Wee: 1st – Cobie Klassen

Junior: 1st – Maddison Todd; 2nd – Dylan Zip

Senior Novice: 1st – Angela Cambruzzi; 2nd – Nicole Van Oyen; 3rd – Mary Ann Potter

Open Senior: 1st – Angela Atkinson; 2nd – Tammy Botsford; 3rd – Terry Watkins

See you next year for the 28th Chestermere Fair Gymkhana.