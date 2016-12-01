Chestermere Historical Foundation Launches New Website

The Chestermere Historical Foundation webpage has risen from the ashes after being hacked. We trust you will enjoy the new format featuring historical photos and events of Chestermere’s recent history and also the early happenings which have made Chestermere the ‘Oasis’ it is today. www.chestermerehistoricalfoundation.org

In order to fund the many activities done by the CHF (school tours, historical presentations, documenting stories, restoring the fire truck) the website features ‘The Store’ with items of historical significance for sale (delivery within city limits); coffee mugs designed by Ray Blanchard using his wildlife photos, blank cards featuring historical vistas of the area, and of course ‘Chestermere a Home for All Seasons’ the 2005 history book, all of which make excellent holiday gifts!

CHF will continue its FREE one hour historical presentations in 2017 at the Chestermere Public Library 7:30pm, following the regular meetings at 6:30pm, on Tuesday February 21st “Early Chestermere Lake Residents and Cottage Owners,” and on Tuesday March 21st, “A Natural History of Chestermere Lake” with Ray Blanchard a fountain of knowledge about Chestermere from the ice age onward! And he has some new and beautiful footage of the birds which make Chestermere their part time and full time home. Programs for April and May to be announced.

Memberships ($5) are now available online with PayPal with an option to get a post whenever new historical material is created on the website. For more information on all of the above go to the website and click contact us, or call/text Jen at 403 200 8046