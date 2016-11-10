Chestermere sisters painting in support of veterans

For the second year in a row five-year-old Brylee Apted is selling her paintings to raise funds for veterans.

“They fight for our country,” said Apted, “They helped our country to be free.”

She is getting some help with the painting this year from her two-year-old sister Maylin.

The sisters have been having fun painting and drawing dozens of pictures for the fundraiser.

Last year Apted raised $393 for the legion in Strathmore. The girl’s goal this year is to beat that total.

Apted’s mom, Dani Dwinnell, said that her daughter came up with the last year after a discussion in her kindergarten class about Remembrance Day and fundraising for veterans.

“She came home and was talking about making money for the soldiers,” said Dwinnell.

Dwinnell is very proud of her daughter’s desire to give back.

“It’s amazing,” she said, “it just shows what a big heart she has.”

The girls will be selling the paintings until Remembrance Day.

Once all of the sales come in, the family will go deliver the donation to the Legion.

The pictures are for sale on the I Love Chestermere Facebook page as well as a Strathmore community page and Dwinnell’s personal page. You can email her at dani_dwinnell@hotmail.com