Chestermere Station gets into the Christmas Spirit

With a visit from Santa and wagon rides in the parking lot, kids were treated to a different kind of visit to the dentist at the Chestermere Station Kids Christmas Party Dec. 17.

“Being a pediatric dentist I love kids and I want kids to have fun,” said Dr. Ethan Zuker who headed up the party.

Zuker has been at Chestermere Station Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics since July 2015.

Now that he is more established in his practice and the community, Zuker decided this Christmas was an ideal time to host a Christmas party.

“It’s a great community that we want to give back to,” he said.

In addition to pictures with Santa and the wagon rides, there was also candy canes and hot chocolate and the movie The Polar Express being shown with popcorn and juice.

“A laid-back environment to have fun and help the kids of Chestermere to have a little brighter Christmas,” said Zuker.

The most popular part of the party were the candy canes that Zuker was handing out. He recognizes the irony of a dentist handing out candy.

“It’s…a time to have fun,” he said, “its all about moderation.”

The party gave the kids the opportunity to visit the dentist’s office and have fun, hopefully helping quell any anxiety they have next time they come in.

“We really strive for is to try to make even the scariest of appointments as easy as possible,” said Zuker.

They were also collecting toys for Christmas with Dignity and food for the Chestermere Regional Food Bank at the party.