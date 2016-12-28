Chestermere United Soccer Club Gives Back…Christmas 2016

Various soccer families in Chestermere have made Christmas a little brighter this year by filling socks for the Calgary campaign, “Warm Feet for the Street.” The idea of stuffing socks came to fruition when Lori McClellan, team manager for the U18 girls soccer team, saw a news article by Global indicating the Mustard Seed needed help this year – demand was up and donations were down. After consulting with her coaching staff, they decided it was a good idea to put it out to their team and see if they could stuff some socks with hygiene items, gift cards, candy/gum, transit tickets etc. They were thrilled with the exuberant and speedy response from their team. Their goal was to do 6 socks on behalf of their team. They easily collected items to STUFF 6 overflowing socks and had numerous extra items to pass on to the Mustard Seed for their future needs.



In order to get some more socks stuffed, Coach Victor Salas had an idea to challenge the other teams within CUFC to do the same. The challenge was accepted by the teams, showing the true spirit of giving. Over 8 boxes of socks were filled by the soccer players within the club. On December 20th, Lori dropped off the socks to the Mustard Seed and they happily accepted the stuffed sock donations from CUFC. Thank you to the U18 girls team, both U16 girls teams, U14 boys teams, U14 girls team, and U12 boys teams who participated in this spirit of giving. We are so proud of you all.