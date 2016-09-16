City celebrates successful first year of community gardens

In recognition of a successful year, the city is hosting a Harvest Celebration Sept. 13 at the Community Garden.

“We wanted to invite all members who were involved…just to come and celebrate how successful our first year has been,” said Danielle Fermin, Family and Community Services Coordinator with the city.

The garden, located at the corner of West Lakeview Drive and West Lakeview Point came together through the hard work of city staff and community volunteers.

Situated on donated land, parks staff built 32 raised planter beds for the garden.

Community members have grown a lush garden of leafy greens and root vegetables.

The wet summer experienced in Chestermere seemed to really help the garden said Fermin.

“Our water tank was quite full for most of July,” she said.

“Our vegetables are quite lush so our gardeners are quite happy about that,” said Fermin.

After welcome and statements of recognition of everyone who has contributed to this year’s success, attendees will have a chance to harvest the vegetable crop.

Residents who would like to be involved in the community garden next year or would like more information should contact the city said Fermin.