City debuting new Christmas lights display

Chestermere’s newest festival kicks off at John Peake Park with the lighting of the city’s new Christmas light display on Nov. 26.

“This is a brand new way to brighten up a dark winter evening,” said Events Coordinator Nancie Huneault.

This new festival replaces the winter fest that was traditionally held in January and attracted crowds of 1000 to 1500 people.

“We’re really hoping that…the community will come out and participate,” said Huneault.

Huneault hopes that the change to both the date and the activities will draw a larger crowd.

“We would definitely want more than the 1500 we normally get,” she said.

Between the new Christmas light displays and the fireworks Huneault is confident there will be big crowds.

“Christmas lights are usually a big draw,” she said.

The Winter Lights Festival starts at 4 p.m. the brand-new city light display will be illuminated at 6 p.m.

The city parks department has been working to establish the light display.

“They’re working really hard,” said Huneault.

“This is really the first time that we’ve focused on building actual displays and putting more detail into the lights,” she said.

Fireworks will bring the evening to a close at 8 p.m.

In addition to the light display, parks staff will, weather permitting, be building an outdoor skating rink.

A little snow to help give the Christmas atmosphere would be welcome but the city is prepared for whatever the weather turns out to be.

“I don’t think that we can control mother nature,” said Huneault.

Other activities at the festival include; a craft market, children’s activities in the Library, train rides for kids, sleigh rides, fire spinners, stilt walkers, roving characters, food trucks and fire pits.

The Chestermere High School Band will be providing music for the evening.

“It’s all about celebrating winter,” said Huneault.

The light display will be illuminating John Peake park nightly until the new year. The skating rink will also be left up through the winter.

“I really think it’s a welcome addition to the community,” said Huneault, “now people will be able to come down to the park and enjoy those lights in their own community,”

She is excited for the festival to see how residents respond to the revamped and rebranded winter festival.

“I think we [have] a great…family event,” said Huneault.