City hall turned into a gallery for Arts Days

The sixth annual Chestermere Arts Days transformed city hall and the library into an art gallery and studio Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The Friday night Blank Canvas event attracted a large crowd.

“Everyone who came out really enjoyed themselves,” said city Events Planner Nancie Huneault.

While enjoying a glass of wine or beer, event goers had the opportunity to browse through the cultural fashion display, enjoy musical and cultural performances and visit the art market.

The food trucks, which were new this year, were a huge hit said Huneault.

“The food trucks hands down was very successful,” she said.

The other new addition this year, the cultural fashion display, was very well received. Hunealt said that the people she spoke with were surprised at the diversity showcased there.

The Saturday workshops were generally well received with both kids and parents enjoying them.

“The workshops are always successful,” she said.

“Every class that I popped my head into, people were having a blast,” she said.

The always popular ceramics painting class, put on by Fun Works Studio, filled the Lighthouse Atrium at city hall.

“You could tell people were laughing and having a good time and really enjoying themselves,” said Hunealt.

Not all the classes were as popular. The Fun with Song Writing and Voice Workshop taught by Mel Porter were cancelled due to lack of registrants.

Porter said she understands that people can be shy about singing in public.

“The voice is a very personal instrument,” said Porter who also taught the Beginner Ukulele Class.

Porter plans to try again and offer the classes next year.

“I hope next year they consider [them],” said Porter.

Huneault said that next year they will try to reach out to community groups and advertise those workshops more.