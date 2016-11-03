Companion Care business looking to help seniors

Clara Ball has always been drawn, by the experiences and stories that they have to share, to older people.

“I’ve always helped out and volunteered,” she said.

Although not yet a resident of Chestermere, Ball volunteers with both the Whitecappers and the community centre here in the city.

It is because of these connections that she expanding her business Tender Hearts Quality Care and Companionship for Seniors at Home to the city.

“I think there’s a lot of elderly people who are lonely or need assistance or just needs some things done around their house that they can’t do,” said Ball.

“I just want to be able to provide services whether It’s household chores or…just an outing,” she said.

Her expansion comes at a time when the conversation about aging well and aging in the community is coming to the forefront in Chestermere.

Through several forums, members of the Chestermere community are looking at the questions of how can the community support aging in the community and what kind of seniors housing Chestermere needs.

Ball hopes that her service can become part of the solution to these questions.

“It’s about giving back, it’s about making a difference in someone’s life, which is my whole focus,” she said.

Ball started her business after returning to Canada after living abroad for nine years.

She struggled to find work on her return.

“I started thinking about what I could do that would be valuable and that I would be happy doing,” said Ball.

She had experience caring for a friend’s mother and found that experience to be personally fulfilling.

Some of the services that she offers include visiting, running errands and helping with chores. Ball said its entirely up to her clients, she’s there to be a companion for those who can’t be as involved in the community as they may want to be.

“Just being a friend,” she said.

One of the more interesting experiences she has had with clients was a day trip to the Glenbow Museum in Calgary.

For more information contact Ball at (403) 397-1777 or at clara.wemad@gmail.com.