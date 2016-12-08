CRCA hosts Christmas party

The Chestermere Recreation Centre echoed with the sounds of Christmas Dec. 3 with the annual Community Christmas Party.

“It’s a chance to get together and socialize,” said Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger.

The highlight of the party, for the children at least, was the opportunity to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Families also had the chance to work on crafts and activities, mingle while enjoying the free coffee, hot chocolate and treats as they listened to the music and variety entertainment on stage.

There were also wagon rides outside the rec centre.

Klinger said that the event was well received with over 300 people coming through during the three hours of the party.

She credits her approximately 30 volunteers with the success of the party.

“I don’t do it by myself; it’s all the volunteers,” she said.