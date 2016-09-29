Fire truck restoration one step closer to finished

The Chestermere Historical Foundation received a cheque for $1,120.15 from Scotiabank Sept. 20.

The donation will be used to continue the restoration of the first fire truck of what was then Chestermere summer village.

“We are restoring a 1952 Ford fire truck,” said Audrey McDonald, fundraiser for the Chestermere Historical Foundation.

The fire truck is not what one generally pictures she said. It was a regular truck that was converted with a tank, hoses and ladders for use in the village.

“It’s kind of one of the first things that Chestermere ever really had as far as a historic moment,” said McDonald.

The society will now be able to finish the preparation of the truck to be painted she said.

The restoration work is important because Chestermere doesn’t have a lot of restored history in the community.

“It would be a great thing for the community to see some of the history…kept within the community,” she said.

The donation by Scotiabank matches funds raised at the Asset Insurance grand re-opening barbecue.

Scotiabank staff volunteered at the barbecue making the funds raised eligible for the bank’s matching donation program.

“Chestermere’s history is important,” said Branch Manager Leighton Milliken.

“This is a good way for people to understand what Chestermere was all about when it first started,” he said.

Milliken said the bank tries to have staff volunteer and be involved in the community.

“We as a bank care and we’re involved,” he said, “we appreciate the community that we’re in.”

The society continues to fundraise to pay for the remaining work on the truck including the upholstery, window installation, and painting.

They also want to be able to put up plaques recognizing all donations of $500 and up.

The foundation hopes to have the truck finished for spring 2017.