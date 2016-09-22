Characters in A.A. Milne’s Winnie-the-Pooh are often better at making sense of the world than we may think. Piglet, for example, is small, kind hearted, and deeply loved by the other characters. Although Piglet speaks with a stutter and lives a nervous life, he had a tremendous capacity for courage.

Turning Piglet into a hero was undoubtedly part of A.A. Milne’s purposes in writing Winnie-the-Pooh. Frequently we expect the big, strong, and boisterous superstar to save the day. Since few of us fit the part, then we live as though we’re destined for the sidelines. But Piglet shows us that this is not actually true. Piglet’s discovery, and mine as I read along with my daughter, is that it may actually be the ‘Piglets’ of the world who bring the greatest hope and life to the world around them.

But here is my favourite line; “Piglet noticed that even though he had a Very Small Heart, it could hold a rather large amount of Gratitude.” It was his capacity for gratitude that most surprised him, and us.

Gratitude is a response to God and others. It is a rooted posture of thankfulness. Those who are thankful become aware of the many gifts they’ve been given, they see beauty around them, and appreciate every day. Gratitude can come from a joyful or sorrowful heart, and puts criticism aside in favour of thankfulness. Being a grateful person is a marker of strength of character, depth of spirit, and selflessness. It costs nothing to live with a posture of gratitude.

Holding a “large amount of Gratitude” in our hearts is not an overnight change. It is something we foster and nurture in our lives. Our neighbourhoods are perfect places to shape a life of gratitude and thankfulness. Here are four ways that you can practice gratitude in the place where you live. First, be hospitable. Have people over for tea or a meal. We show gratitude for what we have when we share it with others. Secondly, simply thank God for something in your life everyday. It is an act of prayer to share our thankfulness with God from our hearts. Thirdly, send a note of thanks to others. Handwrite a card, send a text, or an email. It is amazing what shared gratitude can do for a relationship. Fourthly, notice the times you compare yourself to others, when you want what another person has, or you feel entitled or dissatisfied by your circumstances. Instead of comparing, be thankful. Celebrate the success of others and encourage them along. These four practices of gratitude will begin to create a new depth of hope in your heart that is deeply and wonderfully life-giving to you and others.

When we become people of gratitude in our neighbourhoods, homes, and places of work, we change the trajectory of our lives. We may be nervous and small, but from a posture of thankfulness we may begin to discover a new and wonderful life beyond our front door.

As Winnie-the-Pooh once said, “You can’t stay in your corner of the Forest waiting for others to come to you. You have to go to them sometimes.” Wise, you silly old bear, wise.