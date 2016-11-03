Haunted House serves up the scares

The screams coming from the Korolls yard could be heard from down the block Oct. 30.

“It was pretty scary,” said eleven-year-old Ashlynn Knowler.

Mike Koroll, the driving force behind the haunted house was very happy with how it came together this year.

This iteration of their annual haunted house was based on demons and possession. Haunted house patrons were treated to scares from demonic clowns, human marionettes, a possessed priest and a room featuring a scene from the horror movie The Ring.

The horrors peaked in the feature room, a throne room built in the Koroll’s garage featuring Mike dressed up as the devil.

Knowler thought the clowns were the scariest part of the house.

“I thought it was awesome,” said Tamara Dover, Knowler’s cousin, “a good experience.”

Beyond getting into the Halloween spirit and creating a place for people to have fun this Halloween, they were also collecting donations from their guests for the food bank.

“It’s very exciting, this is always quite a big deal,” said Chestermere Regional Food Bank Executive Director Mardi Oel.

She predicts that what is collected by the haunted house along with the Eastlake School food drive will satisfy the food banks day to day needs.

“So between Eastlake and the haunted house we should be comfortable for the next month or two,” said Oel.

As the food bank starts to gear up for Christmas, Oel is very appreciative of every donation that comes in.

“We’re excited,” said Oel, “everybody loves that haunted house.”