Huge crowds come out for annual Chestermere Country Fair

Crowds of people turned out for the 27th annual Chestermere Country Fair at the recreation centre Sept. 10.

“Everyone seems pretty happy that I’ve talked to,” said Chestermere Agricultural Society Vice President Andrea Fleming.

Activities started with the parade, led by the RCMP, from Chestermere Middle School to the recreation centre.

“Everyone seemed to be very happy as they were pulling up,” said Chestermere Agricultural Society Connie Boisvert.

The fairgrounds starting filling up quickly after the parade.

The pancake breakfast ran out of food by 11 while the kids fun zone saw about twice as many families as organizers expected.

“The kids zone is a huge hit,” she said

The Country Fair grows each year incorporating new activities and old favourites.

Highlights of the fair included, the zucchini races, Gymkhana, trick riders, pony and hay rides and the Southern Alberta Rabbit Breeders Association display.

Something that didn’t get a lot of entries was the scarecrow competition. Organizers think it wasn’t promoted enough this year and plan to improve on it for next year’s fair.

“Next year we will still run it again,” Boisvert.

Helped with the addition of the Chestermere Agricultural Society Farmers Market, there were about 50 vendors on site as well as several food trucks.

“There’s line ups at the food trucks,” said Boisvert.

The always popular red ribbon competition was scaled down slightly this year but still saw some great entries.

“We had a huge turn out,” said Boisvert.

Rounding out the day was the pie auction in support of STARS air ambulance. Twenty-five pies were sold, one for over $300. The auction raised $2,320 for the charity.