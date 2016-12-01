Interim utility rate setting process created

The city will be working with outside experts as it implements the interim regulatory rate setting process for the 2017 utility rates.

The city will no longer be using an interim committee for the process and have instead chosen to consult with outside experts to review the application from Chestermere Utilities Inc (CUI).

It was determined that a committee could not be formed with the needed expertise in time to meet the deadlines for the 2017 rate.

The city will be using a committee for the future permanent process for 2018 forwards which will be modeled around the Alberta Utilities Commission (AUC).

“We’re building to a committee effectively,” said Patrick, “It’s more like the AUC process eventually.”

Patrick said that future committees will be brought together from experts and members of council.

“We’re trying to make sure that people will understand the process,” he said.

In Patrick’s opinion, as the city implements both this interim process and builds on it for the future rate setting process, Chestermere will be one of the leading municipalities in utility rate regulation.

“Really, what you’re going to get is probably the best municipal process in the province,” said Patrick.

He is really pleased with the recommendations the city has received from the Stack’d consulting report on the CUI mandate and rate setting process. City staff are working to implement those recommendations.

“We’re trying to create transparency, we’re trying to make sure that people can see that we’re following the AUC principles,” he said, “that’s what people were asking for, more transparency.”

“That’s exactly what we’re trying to make sure that they’re getting,” said Patrick.

For 2017 the rate setting process is as follows; on Dec. 1, CUI will release their proposed rate request to the public for feedback.

Residents will have until Dec. 8 to ask questions of CUI about the proposed rates. Questions can be submitted to 2017rates@cuinc.ca.

This proposal will also be taken to council at the Dec. 5 meeting.

CUI will compile the requested rate, all the questions from the public and the responses for by Dec. 15 and will make the final presentation to Council at the Dec. 19 meeting.

Council will deliberate and vote on the new rate for 2017 at the meeting.