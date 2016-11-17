John Peake Park getting new lights

The city will be installing two LED light fixtures in John Peake park parking lot by the end of the year.

Administration updated council on the project at the Nov. 7 regular meeting of council.

Staff had originally been looking at piloting solar powered lights for this project.

After solar powered lights were installed at the public works yard to trial their viability, parks staff re-evaluated the project needs.

Electric powered LED lights were chosen as the most economic option that will increase the visibility in the parking lot, and it is hoped, reduce crime.

The two light fixtures will be installed within the budget set forward of $15,000.