Kids get to pie their teachers after raising double their goal for the Terry Fox Foundation

Students at E.C.I. Learning Academy raised $1200 for the Terry Fox foundation, doubling their goal for this year.

As a reward for their hard work fundraising, the students got to pie their teachers.

“They couldn’t wait for the day to arrive,” said Jean Sutherland one of the teachers who got a face full of cream pie.

The teachers who were pied were a little less excited than the kids but still had fun.

To raucous laughter from their classmates, the highest fundraising students each had the opportunity to squish a plate of whipping cream into the face of their teacher.

The students raised the money through pledges gathered from their family and friends prior to the Academy’s Terry Fox Run.

Sutherland said that it is important to teach the kids about Terry Fox and giving back to the community and to reward their successes.