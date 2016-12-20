Learning Showcase highlights student’s successes

Chestermere High School (CHS) hosted their semester end Showcase of Learning the evening of Dec. 15 at the school.

“For us it’s a big event at the school because it gives all the students a chance to showcase what they’re learning at CHS and what they’re proud of,” said Chestermere High School Art Teacher Paul Beseau.

The school hosts this event once per semester.

“This has had a huge impact on our school culture,” he said.

“It’s something the adults and students look forward to doing as the semester goes on,” said Beseau.

The showcase is an exciting night for everyone involved and create space for people to have fun in a relaxed atmosphere at the school.

He said that most parents enjoy the chance to come into the school and see what their kids are excited to be learning about.

“It basically gives the parents first-hand experience where they can come in and participate…and watch what would actually be happening during the day when their kids are in school,” he said.

The showcase gives the school a chance to display the diverse types of learning that CHS supports.

Each department at the school highlights some of what they have been doing over the course of the past semester.

“In art we have the art show,” said Beseau.

There were demonstrations of cake and cookie decorating, a Shakespeare performance, robotics demonstrations, a fashion show, a fitness demo and yoga and weight training.

Beseau said that the kids really enjoy the night.

“You see them being really excited coming into the school and eager to show their parents what it is that they’ve been doing,” he said, “What they’re doing when they’re gone six and a half hours a day.”

Students can spend more time at school than they do with their parents during the week.

The excitement of the students is reflected in their parents.

Beseau said that he often sees parents who discover new talents in their kids at school.

“They don’t have the same outlets at home that they have at school in order to demonstrate their abilities,” he said.

At the end of the night parents leave excited by their children’s accomplishments said Beseau.

“That’s always nice to see,” he said.

The faculty at CHS particularly enjoy the engagement with the parents and students in such a casual environment.

“Its and enormous positive thing that’s happening,” said Beseau.