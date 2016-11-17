Lest We Forget…

Hundreds of people turned out Nov. 11 to remember the service, sacrifice and lives of Canada’s veterans, fallen and still serving soldiers, sailors, and airmen.

“The service we had in Chestermere today is about the finest one that I’ve ever attended in my 85 years,” said English veteran Cpl. David Hale, retired, “It was really wonderful, thank you all for it.”

Hale is in Canada to visit his family in Chestermere. He placed a wreath during the ceremony on behalf of his home legion, the Eaton Socon Royal British Legion.

He was one of 20 groups to place wreaths at the Cenotaph.

“I think that everybody should remember those that have fallen for freedom,” he said.

Hale is a veteran with 23 years of service in the British army, including 18 with the 22nd Special Air Service (SAS) Regiment.

He joined the army when he was 18 and served all over the world including Asia, South America and seven tours in Northern Ireland.

“I’m lucky to be alive believe you me,” he said.

After attending the ceremony and seeing the crowd Hale said that Canadians take Remembrance Day more to heart than in England.

Nov. 11 is marked but the services he has seen are not to the same scale as here.

Having completed a recent trip to the First World War Canadian Battlefield, Vimy Ridge, Hale was proud to participate in the ceremony.

“In the UK we think a lot of the Canadian Army, in both world wars,” he said, “particularly the first world war, the battle of Vimy which is very, very famous.”

He felt the Vimy Ridge battlefield memorial was amazing.

“The thing that really wrenches at my heart is the site where the guys from Newfoundland got slaughtered 800 of them in less than 30 minutes,” said Hale.

He was one of many veterans and serving members who came to remember and honour the memories of those soldiers lost to Canada’s wars and peacekeeping missions.

Chestermere Mayor Patricia Matthews spoke about her own experiences as a friend of someone who has been deployed overseas.

“I’m fortunate to only know, and have known, survivors of past wars and conflicts,” she said, “none of them have come home as intact as they were before they left.”

“None of them expressed regret about joining the forces either. They came home when many others did not,” she said.

At times during her speech Matthews had to fight back tears before she could continue.

“It’s an emotional day, not because we are related, or can relate, to those that have lost someone in battle but because we know there are still soldiers putting their lives on the line, representing our country,” she said.

After the Mayor, MLA Leela Aheer read the poem I Do Not Know Your Name.

The poem was one of two poems written by Kenny Martin in 2003 after a visit he made in 2002 with his son to Commonwealth War Graves in Holland.

Looking out across the gathered crowd every age group and aspect of the community was represented there.

Tiffany Rent came with her two children Lucas, 5, and Adelaide, 4.

The kids have been learning about Remembrance Day in school.

“They’ve been learning…[that] people died for us so that we could live this life that we live and have peace” said Rent.

Since they have been discussing it at home she felt it was natural to bring them to the ceremony Nov. 11.

“I don’t want them to not know why we have peace and why we come and honour soldiers that fought for us so we could be free so that’s why I bring them,” said Rent.

Also in attendance where three generations of the Evans family who have chosen to wear the uniform.

Reservist Master Warrant Officer Darren Evans serves with the 41 Service Battalion in Calgary. His daughter, Brooklyn, is a first-year cadet with the Chestermere Cadet Corps. Her Grandfather is veteran from the Forces.

For Evans it is important for the community to come together to remember veterans and serving members.

“For me as a serving member it’s really around the appreciation of community and understanding why we do what we do and why it’s important what we do,” said Evans.

“The amount of people that showed up today was amazing,” he said.

Ceremony organizer Nancie Huneault, the city Events Coordinator was pleased with how well the ceremony went.

“I think it was well received, ran smoothly…great turnout from the public,” she said.