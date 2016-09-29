Local kids learning to give back with annual Water Walk

Close to 100 Local kids carried jugs of water on a five kilometre hike Sept. 24 around Chestermere Lake, raising funds to build a well in Africa.

“They feel really proud, they feel that they are contributing and doing something,” said one of the event organizers Rochelle Dvorkin.

The fourth annual Water Walk saw kids aged 8-17 getting pledges from their families, friends and community in support of the walk. The goal was to raise at least $5000, the cost to build one well.

“Last year we raised about $8000,” said Dvorkin.

At press time, the water walk had raised $5800. Dvorkin is expecting at least another $2000 to come in still.

“It’s not a big huge thing but it’s to show people that even little things matter,” she said.

The Water Walk simulates what people without access to wells do on a daily basis in Africa.

All funds raised will be donated to the charity Free the Children who will then use the funds to build the well.

Once the well is built, those villagers will have a safe and secure source of clean water.

“It will save a whole village from…all the organisms and diseases that that water carries,” said Dvorkin.

Starting at 11 a.m. at John Peake Park the kids had to scoop water from the lake and find a way to carry it all the way around the lake finishing back at the park.

“They’re going to be holding it on their back with poles and pails or any other creative way they can find to carry water for five kilometres around the lake,” she said.

The kids have a lot of fun on the walk said Dvorkin.

By carrying the water, it gives the kids a connection to why they are supporting the building of a well.

“I see…a light bulb go on as soon as they start dipping their pails in the water,” said Dvorkin.

In addition to raising money, each participant earned their ticket to go to WE Day Calgary on Oct. 26.

WE Day is an inspirational event for youth with concerts and guess speakers talking about leadership and the ability to create change in the world.

Tickets aren’t sold for the event. They are earned through local and global actions that encourage youth to be engaged, compassionate and active citizens.

Anyone wishing to support the water walk and the building of the well can contact Dvorkin at rdvorkin@telus.net.