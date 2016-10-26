Local racer wins big in Drumheller

Competing in the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Modified Division in car number nine, Chestermere area speedster Roger Bonneville brought home the Dinosaur Downs Speedway Track Championship from Drumheller Oct. 2.

“It was nice to win,” said Bonneville of the highly competitive race.

He also won the Drayton Valley championship this year and was one point away from this year’s Canadian Championship.

With two track championships this year Bonneville was pretty sure he had the national championship in the bag.

“I thought we had it won,” he said, “I was disappointed.”

Bonneville has won the championship before over the course of his 25 career racing modifieds.

“I’ve already won it four or five times,” he said.

The IMCA Modified division competes on an oval track similar to Nascar with racers reaching speeds up to 102 miles-per-hour on the straightaway of three-eighths of a mile track.

Racing is a lot of work maintaining the cars and getting to the races. The challenge, friendships and adrenaline rush keeps him racing.

“I just enjoy the challenge,” he said, “the adrenaline rush when you’re racing.”

Bonneville is now preparing for the Duel in The Desert, a four-day racing event in Las Vegas Nov. 9-12.