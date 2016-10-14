Million Dollar Quartet a musical blast from the past

Calgary’s Stage West’s newest production takes the audience back in time to hear the one and only time four legendary musicians played together in a small recording studio in Memphis Tenn.

Set at Sun Records on Dec. 4 1965 Million Dollar Quartet was inspired by the famous recording session that brought together musical icons Johnny Cash (played by Maxwell Theodore Lebeuf), Elvis Presley (played by Matt Cage), Carl Perkins (played by Tyler Check) and Jerry Lee Lewis (played by Gerrad Everard).

This was the first and only time these four legends played together.

Fans of any of these artists will delight in the performances that bring these stars to life playing some of their biggest hits including Blue Suede Shoes, Great Balls of Fire, See You Later Alligator and Folsom Prison Blues.

Directed by Alex Mustakas with Musical Direction by Konrad Pluta, Million Dollar Quartet is directd by playing at Stage West until Nov. 13.