MLA report Nov 17

Hello Chestermere!

We were so honoured this week to attend the Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Cenotaph in Chestermere. It was a beautiful morning, and many thanks to all the volunteers especially Nancie Huneault for her efforts in putting together such a beautiful and meaningful ceremony.

We would like to reiterate that we are collecting food for the Veterans Food Bank. They are low on pretty much everything right now, so if you have a moment please drop by and see us Tuesday-Thursday 11AM – 5 PM. We also had a lovely time with the Whitecappers after the Remembrance Day ceremonies and went to look at some of the wonderful memorabilia that our Whitecappers have collected. We must always remember those who fought in the wars. We have them to thank for our freedom. Thank you to Karen McKee for all her work and energy putting this together. We hope to see this grow and to see many more of our Whitecappers participate in sharing their history with all of us.

Also I hope you had a chance to attend the Agriculture Society Winter Farmers Market at the Chestermere Recreation Centre, take in the live bands at the Dockside Pub or enjoy some of the many wonderful restaurants here in Chestermere. Remember to support our local businesses. I also attended the Intern and Prep for Synergy this week and was as always inspired by these incredible youth who are everywhere in our city. Thank you to Patty Sproule and all of the incredible mentors who bring so much love and joy to our youth here in Chestermere.

Last week at the legislature we were deep into the Climate Action Plan bills that are coming at us at warp speed as the government tries to ram through as much legislation as possible before this session ends. We tried to explain to the government that we should be producing as much as possible in this province when it comes to our abundant natural resources. The cap on the oilsands will only divert money, investment and production to other jurisdictions that do not produce with same level of responsible development, rigorous regulations and environmental stewardship. What the government does not understand is that as the need for oil and gas continues to grow globally, someone else will produce what the world needs. When we produce here we are able to actually use our immense technical expertise and our top notch environmentally responsible methodology to produce the most ethical oil in the world. Instead we are capping our production and allowing other jurisdictions to produce in ways that do not even begin to compare to Alberta in their level of attention to the environment. We also tried to explain to the government that renewables such as solar panels take more energy to create, produce and transport than burning coal to produce the same amount of energy. We need our renewables to actually change our pollution footprint, but in essence we are just creating wastelands in places like China where these products are made instead of actually making a difference. We are just transferring the pollution to a country far away from us. Not to mention we are exporting money that could be spent at home. The government is creating an artificial market, and is undermining our own resources to make themselves feel better about reducing pollution. What does the creation of renewables actually cost us in emissions, and are they supported by the free market?

I would like to take a moment to acknowledge a very special young lady. Darienne Wourms has recently been selected to represent Alberta in track at the national level. She placed second overall in the high school junior girls cross country race. Congratulations Sweetie. We are rooting for you!

We hope to see you at our Wildrose AGM at the Toad and Turtle Pub on Barlow, November 19 at 11 AM and at our Wildrose fundraiser on November 20 4 PM again at the Toad and Turtle. We also hope to see you on November 26th at 7 PM at the Dockside Bar & Grill for the General Store Pub Night Silent Auction fundraiser for our amazing and beautiful Julie. As always we love to hear from you. Stay Strong Alberta we have your back!