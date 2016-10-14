MLA report October 13

Hello Chestermere. Another busy week has come and gone. I am always amazed by the dedication of our community volunteers and organizations, and as always we are so honoured to spend time with you and participate in all the wonderful activities and functions that go on in our beautiful city. I have the great privilege of travelling all over our magnificent province and I can tell you truthfully that when I tell people where I’m from and what constituency I represent I hear about the how beautiful our city is and how welcoming our community is. I want to take a minute to thank the organizers and volunteers of the Chestermere Arts Days. This event was spectacular and way under attended. For the minimal price of $10 you received food tickets to the food truck of your choice, incredible music from all ethnic backgrounds, and incredible art. The atmosphere was beautiful and the conversations were warm and inviting. This was a real treat, and I hope that more of our community will come out and enjoy the talent of this community next year. Speaking of volunteers, the Library needs volunteers for their upcoming Casino on October 27-28. If you have never done a Casino, I highly recommend it. You will spend time with great people, you are treated to wonderful food, and you get to contribute to our beautiful community. Please contact Lynnsy at lynnsyr@yahoo.ca for more details. This week I attended several conferences and events including The AUMA in Edmonton, the “Ask Her” event in Calgary, the Energy Services Breakfast and an Employment Crisis Round Table. I enjoyed meeting many of you at the Town Hall hosted by my friend and Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

I was as always so encouraged by the resilience in this Province and the desire of Albertans to move through, transition and fight for what they love. It did not matter what event I attended, the conversations were clearly and emphatically that this Government does not understand this province, its uniqueness, its people, its values, its responsible resource stewardship, its world class regulations in the resource sector, take your pick. It was truly inspiring to see Albertans speaking out. Clearly the government needs to cancel the punitive carbon tax. This is a tax on everything and now we may have a Federal carbon tax to increase the misery. The Federal Carbon tax is even more punitive than Alberta’s, and supposedly this is supposed to help us get pipelines. I feel it is important for me to reiterate that pipelines are in the national best interest, and forgive me for sounding like a broken record. Pipelines are national infrastructure that will unite our country in prosperity. This is project of sovereignty where every group, province, concerned citizen gets to weigh in with the National Energy Board during the consultations on pipelines in every direction, and we need them in every direction. Our world class National Energy Board has been politicized to such an extent that now our government is leading Albertans to believe it needs to buy “social license” in order to build infrastructure that is necessary for our country. The Alberta Provincial Government needs to get out of the way of this process, and allow the appropriate process to happen so that our Prime Minister can do the right thing and allow the building this imperative piece of national infrastructure based on information that the National Energy Board gathers and the recommendations it makes throughout that process. Alberta families do not need a government falsely grandstanding that they will not participate in a federal carbon tax unless the Prime Minister is willing to build pipelines. Pardon Me? Let me get this straight, so the Premier basically just stated that she is willing to attack Alberta families right along side with the Federal Government to supposedly ensure pipelines that help out every Canadian, which by the way is not her decision to make. It makes no difference, because either way whether provincially or federally, our Alberta brothers and sisters will be penalized $1000 per family per year no matter what! As your MLA, I desperately need your letters and wisdom as we head into this next session. Please write to me at Chestermere.rockyview@assembly.ab.ca and let’s fight this together. You are my inspiration and what gives me the strength to represent you in Edmonton. Thank you for being such strong advocates, and for your continued contribution to my efforts on your behalf. Stay strong Alberta! We have your back and as always we love to hear from you.