MLA report Sept 29

Hello Chestermere! I am going to begin with an uncomfortable topic. On September 10 I was privileged to attend the World Suicide Prevention Day walk and speak about suicide prevention. To prevent suicide we must change our thinking. It is time to erase the stigma of mental illness and to understand the journey for families, friends and the people we love that are suffering. This journey is all a part of recovery and looking towards understanding what makes for a recovery for everyone involved. We need to be able to comfortably have a safe conversation if we are ever to truly help those in need. This is not like a broken leg. Addictions, mental illness, and those suffering with suicidal thoughts do not follow a straight path to recovery, and each path is unique to each person. When relapses happen, and they will happen, we must as a society cast aside judgment or blame and work to support and help with prevention. We know that the current economy has increased the pressure and we know that we will see our friends and loved ones suffering. Hopefully they will realize they can lean on us to help them through. This will lead to thoughtful and open discussions that leave fear and stigma out of the equation. Many thanks to the Waiting Room Café, Yvonne Harris from AHS, and Christy Redl of Synergy for hosting and framing this most important discussion.

Myself, Peter Tindall, Sehran Aheer, and Akesh Aheer, cheered on by Malkeet and my dog Elvis had a great time September 17 as “Fast Past The Post” doing the Rotary Amazing Race on bicycles, finishing a resounding last. Rotary does great work here in Chestermere, particularly with the Food Bank. Chestermere Paint & Decor picked our team for “best team work” which is truly an honour. You can climb any wall (literally and figuratively) with the right team.

This week we found out our Premier was in New York selling the governments Climate Action Plan to an international audience. This includes and I quote from the Calgary Herald “a broad-based carbon tax, a cap on oilsands emissions, an accelerated phase-out of coal-fired power and a commitment to reduce methane emissions”. We have a hard time understanding how our premier is going to rally investment into our province when she is blatantly attacking the industries that she is supposedly trying to tout. The cost to Albertans for stranded assets and the newest addition of 30% renewables for 5000 megawatts of power by 2030 could cost taxpayers in excess of 12 billion dollars. Our Premier dodged media questions quite well as they asked about this, the potential of a National Carbon Tax and the cost to everyday Albertans. According to our Premier previous governments have shown a “historical failure” to take seriously the need to reduce Green House Gases, and world climate change. I believe she has forgotten that we are the most highly regulated, and have the most stringent environmental regulations compared to any other petroleum producing jurisdiction. Alberta needs a government that will stand up for them, stand up for their jobs, and help create an environment for investment and innovation to happen without subsidies and government intervention.

I would like to invite you to a Town Hall with Wildrose leader Brian Jean, yours truly, and other Wildrose MLAs at the CRCA MPP Room on Tuesday, October 11 from 6 to 9 PM. Come have a coffee and learn how the Wildrose is “Putting Albertans First” and help us refine our plan to put our province back on the path to prosperity. We need your input! Admission is FREE.

As always, we love to hear from you.

Leela Sharon Aheer, MLA