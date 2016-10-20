Creating a culture of remarkable neighbours and neighbourhoods in Chestermere is at the core of what my weekly article is all about. Although we would love for every person in Chestermere to find ways to care about, and for, their neighbourhoods, it only takes a few to make a substantial difference. It has been said that if only one passionate person on every street found intentional ways to connect with their neighbours, everything would change. We call these people ‘neighbourhood connectors.’

Neighbourhood connectors are people who seek out small victories in their neighbourhoods. They celebrate when a family has a new baby or welcome new people into the neighbourhood. They find the good things happening all around them. Neighbourhood connectors discover that everyone has something good to offer, they are not judgemental and find that encouragement, rather than criticism, brings out the best in others.

Neighbourhood connectors listen with care and grace. They know that they will learn more by being attentive to others and and often find new ways of interacting. They are not afraid to be wrong, or to discover something new. Creative ideas and risks are not frightening, but full of opportunity and hope.

Neighbourhood connectors are deeply hospitable. They may not have a Martha Stewart home, but they know how to share what they have, create a welcoming community, and find opportunities to collaborate. Some of their best memories come from eating meals with others or hosting a BBQ.

Lastly, neighbourhood connectors develop their skills and their capacity to bring others together. It may feel good to see a neighbourhood thrive, but they know that it takes consistent, organized, and confident intentionality to create a thriving neighbourhood. When we communicate well, we create a capacity to engage.

I’ve found that there are neighbourhood connectors all over our city. They often work behind the scenes organizing block parties, inviting friends to events, caring for other families or finding ways to include others. On my own street there are some of the most amazing people who deeply enjoy our neighbourhood and wish the very best for others who live here as well.

When we begin to think of ourselves in these terms, it gives us the courage, confidence, and freedom to step out and try something new; to engage others, listen to new ideas, and encourage positive projects. Seeing ourselves in this way may be just the inspiration we need to host that Christmas party we’ve long thought about inviting our neighbours to, or we may linger a little longer and chat with those on our street this Halloween. However it plays out in your life, becoming a neighbourhood connector will open doors to new friendships and new perspectives on the street where you live.