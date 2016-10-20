New Train Of Terror Ride

This reporter got a sneak peak at the new Aspen Crossing, Train of Terror. I have been on a few of their Train Excursions before; nice, relaxed, clickity-clack adventures. But this is truly not that!

When we first started through the guided tour, JasonThornhill gave me, I thought okay, it’s a little scary but I could handle it. Then it got a little more, uhm, okay that would scare me and by the end it was downright terrifying. There were 3 times in the tour I literally jumped.

Now, let me disclose that not everything was turned on yet and I took this tour at 5pm, it was still very much light outside and the lights were on in the train. The ride starts out dark and fun, gets scarier and scarier until the end where you are literally searching for exits. It’s almost like Haunted House meets Locked Room. There is an employee in every room just in case you get too scared to move or panic. However after seeing pictures of the costumes, I’m not sure how inclined I would be to get or take directions from them.

If things that go bump in the night are your cup of tea, this is a do not miss attraction for this Halloween Season. However after going through the cars, feeling the moving pieces and seeing some of the effects in action I understand the liability form he showed me. It is rated 18+, but legal guardians may bring youngsters 14 years or older (no negations on this one). You will sign the liability waiver on their behalf.

If you have a heart condition do not go on this train, if you are prone to falling or have sight issues, this is not the train for you. If you do not like being surprised by live actors, then nope not the correct choice. Even though you know it all if fake, I’m telling you your brain will be screaming that you need to run. If you enjoy horror movies or if alarm, panic and dread all get your mojo flowing then this is the train for you. The special effects are truly amazing.

I think, Jason would be okay with me releasing a few more hints. If you do not like live bugs, live rodents, do not go on this train. If you do not like zombies, clowns or dead bodies, do not go on this train. If you do not like bumping into things, feeling like you are always being watched or finding a way out while being chased, do not go on this train. And it is the perfect bump up. Each time you make it through something, the next one is scarier and harder to navigate. It’s like you are leveling up in the Train of Terror video game but you are there in real time.

After going through the haunted waiting area, you board the train and find a place in the first two train cars. You chat with your friends and laugh about who’s going to get the most scared, while waiting your turn to go through the two long, decorated, baggage cars. You can go in pairs or groups of three but, no more then that. It gets really tight in some places so, you may be glad for that rule.

If you get through, well, when you get through, it’s a moving train. There is no place to get off or turn back. So, if you get through with all your wits intact, you get to enter the party cars, where you can catch your breath, talk about what was the scariest, believe me it will be a debate, and enjoy purchased food and snacks. Hopefully the clickety clack, you’ve come to expect from Aspen Crossing, will drowned out the screams. The entire ride will take 2 and a half hours but your heart will race for much longer than that.