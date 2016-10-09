One person taken to hospital after Sunday night crash

One person was transported to Foothills hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle collision Oct.2.

RCMP, Fire and EMS responded to 300 Merganser Drive West at about 10:24 p.m. Oct. 2 for a vehicle that went off the road and struck a light standard in the centre median near West Creek Plaza.

Identified as a Chestermere resident by RCMP, the fifty-five-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire personnel.

“He was extricated and transported to hospital,” said Chestermere Fire Services Chief Brian Pomrenke.

RCMP said that alcohol has not been ruled out as a factor in the collision which remains under investigation.