PeeWee AA Hockey Comes to Chestermere

Chestermere’s newest hockey team, the PeeWee AA Lakers, held their home opener to a crowded arena Oct. 16.

“We’ve made this home opener a big deal,” said the team’s Co-Manager Wayne Copeland.

“You only get one chance to have a home opener,” he said.

The kids took to the ice through spot lights and fog as their names and position where announced prior to the start of the game against the Medicine Hat Hounds.

The Hounds played the role of spoiler, defeating the Lakers with a score of 4-3. The Lakers ended the first period down 3-1 and despite a valiant effort couldn’t come back.

The loss leaves the Lakers with a 1-1-1 record.

The team, made up of 11 and 12-year-olds have been playing together for years as they have grown-up in hockey.

“There’s not too many teams that are as tightly knit as this group of kids are,” said Copeland.

“They’ve really created a bond amongst themselves,” he said.

The team motto they chose this year is one team, one dream.

Because of how the kids have come together, Copeland believes that they are going to have a really successful year.

The Chestermere Minor Hockey Association (CMHA) was able to bring the team to the city due to Chestermere’s growth and through the hard work of Shane Hainstock, CMHA President.

Copeland feels that it is important to have an elite stream of hockey for kids in the community.

“It gives them an opportunity to learn from hired professional coaches,” he said.

He believes that by participating in hockey the kids have the opportunity to grow both as a player and as a person.