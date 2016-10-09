Pick your own pumpkin in support of the Chestermere Lions

The tenth annual pumpkin patch kicks off the Halloween season in support of the Chestermere Lions club Oct. 15.

“It’s just a neigbourly event,” said event organizer and Lions club member Dawn Seguin.

Hosted at Mountain View Cemetery, families have the opportunity to go pick out their pumpkin from the pumpkin patch set up by the Lions Club.

Each pumpkin is $10 with the all the funds going to the club. The event starts at 10 a.m. and goes until all the pumpkins are gone or 2 p.m. said Seguin.

Most of the club members come out to help set up the pumpkin patch and volunteer at the event.

“It’s a fun event,” she said, “watching the kids and the parents have so much fun.”

There will be about 200 pumpkins this year.



The event is a great time for the entire family said Seguin, even pets are welcome.

Alongside the pumpkin patch, families can choose to have their pumpkin carved into a Jack-o-lantern by volunteers, or take it home to do it themselves.

Other activities include a story time tent where volunteers from the library will be dressed up, mostly as witches, and reading to the kids.

“The kids…they really have fun,” she said.

There will be hot dogs and juice or hot chocolate for the kids and coffee for the adults all of which is provided free.

The pumpkin patch is a good place to take those fall family photos said Seguin.

“It’s a good photo op,” she said.

The money raised at the Pumpkin patch are added to the Lion’s club funds. The club keeps the money in the community, spending it in support of community groups and events.

The Chestermere Lions Club has in the past donated to the food bank, recreation centre and other community projects.

They also provide free pancake breakfasts at community events.

Any pumpkins left at the end of the event will be donated to the food bank.