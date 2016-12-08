Pipeline projects approved

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the approval of the Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipeline projects while simultaneously rejecting the Northern Gateway project Nov. 29.

These pipeline projects have been described as critically important to Alberta’s economic future by Alberta Premier Rachel Notley.

“We are getting a chance to break our landlock,” she said in a release, “we’re getting a chance to sell to China and other new markets at better prices.”

The improved access to Asian markets will allow Alberta more economic independence in the future.

The approval of these projects strikes a balance between environmental policy and the economy.

“Of equal importance, we are building the economy within a strong new national environmental policy,” said Notley.

As these construction projects get started they will create jobs and kick start Alberta’s stagnant economy.

“We are getting on with creating jobs and economic equality,” she said.

“We don’t have to ask working families to choose between protecting the environment and having a decent chance to make a decent living,” said Notley “we can do both.”

Wildrose leader Brian Jean agrees that the approvals will help Albertans.

“The approval of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and Line 3 is nothing but good news for Alberta.

Pipelines in all directions create jobs and improve the long-term prosperity of our province,” he said in a release.

“However, we need pipelines built, not just approved,” he said.

Jean noted that there is still significant opposition to the projects that could lead to delays as groups opposed to the projects appeal the decision in the courts.

He was also disappointed by the rejection of Northern Gateway.

“This project alone would have boosted Canada’s GDP by over $300 billion over the next 30 years and it’s a project the Alberta legislature gave its full support,” he said.