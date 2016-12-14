Rate increase not acceptable

I believe that the setting of utility rates is a complex undertaking, one which is not well understood by customers. However this proposed increase, combined with last year’s increase, is not acceptable.

An average 15% rate increase to a customer’s bill is a “rate shock”, not a mitigation of rate shock. Given the current adverse economic conditions this rate request is a serious concern for Chestermere utility customers. A 59% increase in Storm services is absolutely not acceptable.

Table 1 indicates a 50% total bill increase to customers over a four year period. This is totally outrageous! Please provide a comparison of customer utility customer billing for the following periods: 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 where Chestermere’s rates are compared to Okotoks, Airdrie, Cochrane and Strathmore.

Have you considered other operating and maintenance alternatives apart from contracting to EPCOR? If so, can you provide me with the cost comparison of those alternatives?

P. Gair

Chestermere Resident