RCMP respond to Sunday morning collision

Chestermere RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision at the intersection of Windermere Blvd and Main St at about 1:40 a.m.

A two-door sedan lost control leaving the road and crashed through the fence at the Brightpath Early Learning Centre. No one was injured in the collision.

Chestermere RCMP S/Sgt. Mark Wielgosz said that the investigation showed that the driver, a nineteen-year-old Chestermere resident turned the corner at an unreasonable rate of speed and as a result struck the fence.

The driver has been charged, under the traffic safety act, with driving at an unreasonable speed.

RCMP continue to investigate the collision however alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the collision.