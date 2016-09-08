RCMP urge drivers to slow down as kids head back to school

As kids return to school, Chestermere RCMP are reminding drivers to slow down and watch out for students that may not be watching for traffic.

“We don’t want to see a child hit by a car and injured,” said Chestermere RCMP Cpl. Paul Zanon, “ultimately our goal is to keep the kids safe.”

He is reminding drivers that schools zones are in effect and that the time can vary between municipalities so drivers need to read the signs.

All the school zones in Chestermere are in effect from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Chestermere High School has different school zone hours…Chestermere High School’s not in Chestermere,” he said.

Zanon said that if a driver is ever in any doubt, drive 30 kilometres an hour.

RCMP place a high emphasis on school zone safety and enforcement.

Common infractions they see include parking in cross walks, illegal U-turns, and speeding.

“They need to follow the rules of the road and they need to plan accordingly,” he said.

The biggest issue Sept. 1, the first day of school, was parents parking across cross walks.

Zanon is really happy with the enforcement in school zones in Chestermere. In his three years in Chestermere the way school zone safety is prioritized is one of the best he’s seen in all the detachments he’s worked.

“We’re trying to keep our kids safe,” he said.