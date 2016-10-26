Rec Centre gets spooky for Halloween

Chestermere’s recreation centre will be transforming the Main Hall and MPP room into ghostly haunts for local ghouls and goblins this Halloween.

On Oct. 28, kids’ activities will take over with Boo Fest, the Halloween Howler and Fright Fest Halloween dance.

The kids’ activities will be followed the next day by the inaugural Eat, Drink and Be Scary adult Halloween costume party featuring band Rock Vegas Oct. 29.

“If you’re not in costume you’re cursed,” laughed co-organizer Jocelyn Babin who strongly encourages everyone to dress up.

Recreation Program Coordinator Vicki Klinger said that local events like these are an important way to build pride in the community and give people local options instead of going into Calgary.

“It’s that opportunity to get together…and socialize,” she said.

These events are a safe place for Chestermere residents to come together and enjoy Halloween.

“All ages can enjoy Halloween,” said Babin.

“We’re the hub of the community so this is where we bring everyone together,” she said.

The spookiness starts with the five-year-old and under Boo Fest from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“I call it a not so scary Halloween party,” said Klinger.

The lights are left on in the haunted house letting the younger kids have a lot of fun without being too scared.

The scares pick up in intensity at 7 p.m. with the Halloween Howler for kids up to grade six and the Fright Fest Halloween dance for grades six to nine.

Music at the dance party will be performed by Taken by Sanity, a band made up of Chestermere High School students.

The kids’ events have always been a huge success in the past.

“People love it,” said Babin, “People rave about it after.”

All of the events are volunteer driven said Babin who is looking for more people to help out.

“It’s a lot of work to put it on,” she said.

Klinger said that tickets to the three events usually sell out and recommends that people buy early. Both organizers are hopeful that the new Adult costume party will be as successful as the children’s activities.

Proceeds from the events are used by the recreation centre to fund community events like these throughout the year.

Details on all the events can be found online at www.chestermerecrca.com.

Tickets can be purchased for all events at the Chestermere Recreation Centre office. Groups of 8-10 people can reserve a table for the adult party by calling (403) 272-7170.