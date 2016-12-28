Supports available for Albertans feeling the stress of the holidays

While for most people the Christmas holiday is a time of joyful fellowship and a chance to spend time with family, for some people the holidays are a time of stress.

With this in mind, the provincial government is reminding people that there are a variety of supports available to the public over the Christmas break.

Phone supports that affect the security, safety and health of Albertans will be available around the clock from Dec. 24 2016 to Jan. 2, 2017.

Some of the programs available include support for family violence, abuse and bullying. Staff will be available by phone 24 hours a day or through online chat from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

These supports will be available in over 170 languages.

All of the available programs can be found online at Alberta.ca. Frequently used services include Family Violence Info Line: 310-1818, Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323, Bullying Helpline: 1-888-456-2323 and Child Abuse Hotline: 1-800-387-KIDS (5437).

There is also a mental health help line available at 1-877-303-2642.

911 service continues as usual for emergencies.

Non-urgent government services will be closed through Christmas with regular service resuming on Jan. 3, 2017.

In addition to the phone supports, the website myhealth.alberta.ca gives suggestions for ways to survive the stress of Christmas.

Some of the best things people can do through the holidays is to try and keep a regular sleep schedule, eat well and exercise.