Tabletop games helping to foster community in Chestermere

Synergy and Waiting Room Café have been bringing people together for almost two years through playing tabletop games.

“Everybody is welcome,” said Synergy Wellness Education Mentor Christy Redl.

“Everybody just sits and plays games together,” she said, “It’s really kind of fantastic.”

Hosted on the third Friday of the month during the school year, the Tabletop Game Night is a free opportunity for community members to come out and play some games without any electronic devices.

Redl said that Synergy also uses the night to mentor and work with youth in Chestermere since it provides an opportunity for youth to connect in a safe place.

Waiting Room Café co-owner Parvin Rasul said that she and her husband wanted to create a place the community can come to connect and have fun.

“Have some fun time and just enjoy with your family or your friends,” said Rasul.

The interaction and fun of board games also disguises a very good educational tool said Redl.

“The kids that are coming think that they’re just there to have fun and play a game but they’re learning all kinds of skills,” she said.

“There’s math skills, conflict resolution skills, there’s literacy skills and even social peer interaction skills,” said Redl.

Participation has been increasing as word of the event spreads throughout the community.

“The last two times we’ve had 16 plus people,” said Redl.

There is a wide variety of ages that come out to play.

“Anywhere from two-years-old up to seniors,” said Redl.

The atmosphere during games night is very lively said Rasul.

“A fun environment I would totally say,” said Rasul.

She said people are free to do anything at the café. The regularly rearrange the tables to accommodate the games.

“No restrictions,” said Rasul.

Redl believes that people enjoy the games night because they allow people to connect with each other.

“A lot of people are just looking for connection,” said Redl, “especially in modern society with technology today.”

That people are looking for non-digital connections is supported by the fact that they’ve never needed to ask people to put their phones away.

“People come in and…get so enthralled and engrossed in the games that they’re playing and the company that they’re keeping that it’s never been an issue,” said Redl.

“The phones just don’t come out, they’re having too much fun,” she said.

Although there is a wide range of new and old games available to play and people are encouraged to bring their own to share, it’s the classic games that are the most popular.

“Everybody loves to play Monopoly,” said Redl.

Other popular games include Connect 4 and Head Bandz.

For Rasul, her favourite games to play are Jenga and Tumble Dice.

For more information or to see when the next Tabletop Game Night is go to http://yoursynergy.ca/all-project-list/tabletop-game-night/