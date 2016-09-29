The War Garden

Here is a totally hypothetical question: If the world fell into chaos today, would you toss your stuff in the minivan and head for the hills, or would you stay put in your neighbourhood? It was a question that fascinated some sociologists in the 1950’s. With the threat of nuclear disaster or a third world war, there grew this interesting belief that if things went bad, civilized people would turn into animals. They would fight, they would run, and they would push through anyone in their way. In other words, they believed that North America was simply one disaster away from turning into a mob.

Since this grew into a common theory, it became fuel for a whole genre of post-apocalyptic books and films. Some also believe it contributed to the way many lived towards their neighbours. Throughout the 1960’s and beyond, fences grew in size from white picket fences to six-foot-high fortress fences, gated communities were developed, and concern for security grew. If you believed that your own neighbourhood is only a mere tragedy away from mob rule, then you may look out your front door with a healthy dose of suspicion and build your world to keep your neighbour at some distance.

Yet in recent years the understanding of human behaviour in times of disaster have changed. When hurricane Sandy hit in 2012, police reported zero looting in many places and others were overwhelmed with acts of kindness. Even when flooding damaged hundreds of homes in Chestermere in 2015, neighbours stepped up with tremendous generosity. We experienced no Mad Max tales of social decay and no stories of neighbours turning on each other. Even neighbours who had no real reason to pay attention to one another before the floods came out to help one in meaningful ways.

In times of crisis the best plan may not be go it alone, but to stay with others. During the recent Fort McMurray fires, thousands had to flee the coming flames; yet even they found care in other communities and Alberta opened their hearts and homes in hospitality. Cooperation goes much further. Trustworthy neighbours are found on every street and those who work together are more likely to make it through.

In Syria many have had to flee and the situation is tragic. Refugees have found comfort in Canada and elsewhere, finding new and safe neighbourhoods where they might be able to rebuild their lives. Meanwhile in the midst of ongoing wars I have read stories of neighbours coming together to grow gardens. They have worked together to grow food and families strive to protect their gardens until they are ripe enough to harvest. Gardens are destroyed in the fighting, but they are replanted. Enemies continue to raid small melon and vegetable patches, but seeds have to be smuggled in to grow anew. Stories from Yarmouk and Aleppo show that even in the worst of circumstances neighbours will find ways to care for each other and foster life.

If we live with this deep and abiding belief that, no matter what, we have safety and security in the neighbourhood connections we nurture, we will thrive. We will begin to see our neighbours as allies and partners, as a safety net, as friends to turn to when times are hard. May we be those who seek to plant gardens in difficult places, who build trusting neighbourhoods, and who prepare for the worst by believing that in our neighbours we’ll find the very best.