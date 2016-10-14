Two city residents competing at Tae Kwon-Do World Cup in Hungary

A pair of local Tae Kwon-Do black belts are competing in the sixth International Tae Kwon-Do Federation (ITF) World Cup in Budapest, Hungary Oct. 12-16.

“We’re pretty excited,” said Aimee Maund a fifth degree black belt and owner of Focus Tae Kwon-Do.

Joining her at the competition is her student and first degree black belt fourteen-year-old Alyssa Kuruliak.

“I’m kinda nervous about it but I’m excited for the experience,” said Kuruliak.

With over 1800 competitors this is the largest competition either has ever been to.

“Typical tournaments are normally around 500 competitors,” said Maund, “it’s quite a bit more.”

Both of them are competing in their respective divisions in patterns, which are fundamental moves that are memorized, and sparing.

Maund is also competing in power breaking.

Kuruliak is registered as Female Pre-Junior Black belt for 12-14 years-of-age. She is competing against about 40 other martial artists.

Competing in the advanced Senior Black belt, Maund is competing against fewer people.

“I currently have 6 people in my patterns division, sparring has 12, and power breaking is 8,” she said.

Maund has been competing since the 1990s but is still feeling a mixture of excitement and nervousness in the lead up to the World Cup

“I’m excited to have more competition,” she said.

People tend to train more and harder when preparing for big tournaments like this said Maund.

Both she and Kuruliak have been training four or five times per week, up from once or twice a week for a regular competition here in Alberta.

She hopes that the extra training and tougher competition will elevate both her own performance and Kuruliak’s.

Maund has be mentoring Kuruliak and was the driving force behind Kuruliak registering in the World Cup.

Going to Budapest started as a joke said Kuruliak. As they started taking it more seriously and she started training, competing at the World Cup went from being a shared joke to a reality.

“And now all of a sudden I’m going to Budapest,” she said.

Watching Kuruliak train over the past 10 months, Maund who has been mentoring Kuruliak said that she has grown in both confidence and ability.

“Her skill level has increased a lot,” said Maund, “which is great.”

Maund started mentoring Kuruliak because she has the same love for the sport.

“With her I see the same passion and drive,” said Maund.

“She’s got a lot of heart,” said Maund.

Both competitors usually earn a medal when the go to a competition. Maund came back with a bronze in patterns and gold in both power breaking and sparring at the Western Canadian championships.

“I’ve always loved competition,” said Maund.

Kuruliak came home with two silver from her last competition.

They both want to keep up this winning tradition in Budapest.

“I want to win Gold in power breaking and sparring,” said Maund.

Regardless of their results, the World Cup is a great opportunity said Maund.

“Win or lose…I’ve improved myself,” she said of the preparation process.

She is looking forward to competing against some of Europe’s best and seeing how she fares against them.

“I…want to see what I can do,” said Maund.

Her strengths are in the power breaking and sparring.

As one would expect from a protégé Kuruliak said her strength lies in the sparring.

“I’ve always enjoyed sparring,” she said.

“When I get in the ring I…just forget about everything and I just think, I’m going to get that medal and that’s what happens,” said Kuruliak who describes herself as very competitive.

She would like a medal but is really looking forward to the experience.

“A gold would be wonderful,” she said.

“As much as I’d love a medal it’s going to be a great experience for future competitions,” said Kuruliak.

In addition to being fun and great competition, Tae Kwon-Do really helps to build confidence.

Both Maund and Kuruliak described themselves as pretty shy when they started Tae Kwon-Do. They also agree that few things are as fun or as good at lifting their spirits.

“I can have the worst day at work and I come to class, whether it’s teaching or training and I feel amazing afterwards,” said Maund.

Unlike other after school activities Kuruliak never wants to miss a class.

“I could come every day…I love it,” said Kuruliak.