What business should come to Chestermere?

Chestermere, AB – All it takes is 5 minutes and you can help bring future business to Chestermere!

The City of Chestermere is conducting a shopping survey that will identify what types and how many businesses Chestermere could support.

Running from Tuesday, April 5 to Saturday, April 9, the survey team, from Keyfax Market Research, will be asking residents a variety of questions from where they do most of their grocery shopping, to what kind of stores would be important to see in Chestermere.

“These types of surveys are crucial to understanding residents’ shopping needs. If a lot of residents want to see hardware stores, or apparel stores, we will have a more focused strategy when attracting new business to Chestermere,” said David Petrovich, Economic Development Officer at the City of Chestermere.

The first 200 respondents who participate in the survey will receive a $5 gift card to a local coffee shop from the survey company. The survey will be conducted outside of No Frills, the Chestermere Rec Centre and Chestermere Station plaza.

The information gathered from the surveys will assist the City’s Economic Development team in promoting the community, working with developers and investors and attracting new businesses.

“The results of this survey will help us describe the opportunities available to new businesses who are considering Chestermere. Now when potential businesses ask ‘where is your consumer spending survey?’ we will be able to provide accurate statistics of how they could prosper in our community,” said Petrovich.

The results will later be presented to Council and the public.