Wheatland and Area Hospice Society to hold first AGM

The Wheatland and Area Hospice Society is inviting interested members of the community to join them for their first Annual General Meeting Oct. 11.

The meeting will be held at the Strathmore Civic Centre starting at 7 p.m. the meeting will cover updates of what the society has done over the past year and presentation of the society’s financial statements.

“Wheatland and Area Hospice Society is thankful for the amazing interest and financial support it is receiving from the community,” said Society President Keith Clayton in a press release.

“To date over $200,000 has been received to support the vision for providing hospice care within the community,” he said.

The society is committed to providing hospice care through facility development and programs and services to support families.

To meet these goals, the hospice society has been gathering information on what creates success for similar organizations across Alberta.

They have also circulated a community engagement survey to assess current and future hospice needs within the community.

The society has also chosen a logo to represent themselves.

Created by Stacey Woods and Jeremiah Woods, the logo is described as portraying a dragonfly and wheat set against a blue sky in a never-ending circle.

It symbolizes the society’s commitment to providing compassionate care for individuals and families during end of life transitions.

For more information, contact info@wheatlandhospice.ca